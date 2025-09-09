Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
14
12

Israel STRIKES Qatar, Targets Hamas Peace Talks After U.S. Gives Greenlight | Karen Kwiatkowski

Rachel Blevins's avatar
Karen Kwiatkowski's avatar
Rachel Blevins
and
Karen Kwiatkowski
Sep 09, 2025
14
12
Share
Transcript

The White House confirmed that the Trump Admin was notified before Israel carried out strikes targeting Hamas negotiators in a residential area in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday, where they had been lured in by a U.S. proposal for a ceasefire.

Retired U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel and Professor, Karen Kwiatkowski, noted that this has become a pattern with the Trump Admin, where the U.S. acts like it wants peace and a deal, and then it supports an attack. We saw it during Trump’s first term when the U.S. assassinated Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in Iraq, and then again recently when Israel launched a wave of attacks in Iran, while the U.S. claimed to be preparing for nuclear talks.

Follow Karen Kwiatkowski on X, and check out her page on Substack

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins

Check out Episode 50: The Department of [Endless] WAR

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee!

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Rachel Blevins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture