Israel STRIKES Qatar, Targets Hamas Peace Talks After U.S. Gives Greenlight | Karen Kwiatkowski

The White House confirmed that the Trump Admin was notified before Israel carried out strikes targeting Hamas negotiators in a residential area in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday, where they had been lured in by a U.S. proposal for a ceasefire.

Retired U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel and Professor, Karen Kwiatkowski, noted that this has become a pattern with the Trump Admin, where the U.S. acts like it wants peace and a deal, and then it supports an attack. We saw it during Trump’s first term when the U.S. assassinated Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in Iraq, and then again recently when Israel launched a wave of attacks in Iran, while the U.S. claimed to be preparing for nuclear talks.

Follow Karen Kwiatkowski on X, and check out her page on Substack

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 50: The Department of [Endless] WAR

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee!