Lebanon is once again being bombed by Israel with a series of strikes this week that have targeted civilian areas, and killed Hezbollah commander Mohammed Qassem Al-Shaer.

Veteran Journalist Marwa Osman, PhD., noted that as Israel continues to expand the conflict further into Lebanon, Hezbollah is responding to each attack, and continuing to expand the conflict further into Israel—reminding Israel that there is a price to pay for the genocide it is committing against the Palestinians, and the ongoing attacks it is carrying out against its neighbors in the region.

