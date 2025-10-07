Israel’s Next Attack on Iran: Not IF, But WHEN | Prof. Mohammad Marandi

Israel and Hamas are considering a proposal from the Trump Admin that could lead to a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages from both sides. But the details of the plan make it clear that there will never be peace or justice for the Palestinians, and Israel will never voluntarily relinquish control.

Prof. Seyed Mohammad Marandi, of the University of Tehran, noted that with the Trump Admin proposing a ceasefire for Gaza, it raises concerns that Washington and Tel Aviv are trying to free up Israeli forces for their next attack on Iran. Because Netanyahu must have endless war, and Iran continues to stand up for Palestine.

Follow Prof. Marandi on X

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 54: The US and Israel Don’t Want Peace. They Just Want The Hostages.

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709