Nearly half a million Palestinians have fled Rafah after Israel unleashed its heaviest bombing in months across the Gaza Strip, leaving hundreds of civilians dead. It’s yet another reminder that nowhere in Gaza is safe, and Palestinians are constantly impacted by Israel's bombardment and blockade.

Veteran Journalist Elijah J. Magnier noted that while Biden Admin officials like Secretary of State Antony Blinken may be claiming that Israeli forces need to "get out of Gaza" now, they continue to support Israel's ultimate goals of ethnically cleansing the Gaza Strip.

Follow Elijah J. Magnier on Twitter