Israel Moves Forward with Rafah Invasion, Unleashes Heaviest Bombing in Months w/ Elijah J. Magnier
Nearly half a million Palestinians have fled Rafah after Israel unleashed its heaviest bombing in months across the Gaza Strip, leaving hundreds of civilians dead. It’s yet another reminder that nowhere in Gaza is safe, and Palestinians are constantly impacted by Israel's bombardment and blockade.
Veteran Journalist Elijah J. Magnier noted that while Biden Admin officials like Secretary of State Antony Blinken may be claiming that Israeli forces need to "get out of Gaza" now, they continue to support Israel's ultimate goals of ethnically cleansing the Gaza Strip.
A ceasefire and a negotiated end to the conflict (the genocide!) in Gaza would be disastrous for Netanyahu for all the reasons stated in your interview plus the criminal trials that he would be obliged to face for corruption, etc. in Israel. The slaughter that he is willing to countenance just to avoid these consequences is unspeakably evil. The US is enabling all of this tragedy and terror, and further sullying its already tarnished reputation, to support a monstrous criminal's personal quest to escape justice. It's all too despicable for words. Great work, Rachel.
