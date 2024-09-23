Playback speed
Israel Kills Nearly 500 in Lebanon Bombing Spree, Hezbollah Begins Retaliation w/ Laith Marouf

Sep 23, 2024
Israel targeted heavily populated civilian areas in Lebanon with another day of terror on Monday, with a bombing spree that has killed nearly 500 people (including dozens of women and children) and injured more than 1,600 others.

In response, Hezbollah has increased its attacks on northern Israel, and declared this an “open-ended battle of reckoning.”

Palestinian-Syrian Journalist Laith Marouf noted that we could be seeing the beginning of a full-scale war, as Israel continues to escalate its attacks and Hezbollah continues to retaliate, while the terror tactics Israel is using are teaching the world an important lesson... that the devices they use daily are not safe.

