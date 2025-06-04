ISRAEL IN CRISIS as Opposition Moves to Dissolve Knesset, Resistance Steps Up Attacks | Laith Marouf

Israel’s largest opposition party has introduced a motion to dissolve the Knesset and force new elections next month, amid growing unrest in Netanyahu’s ruling coalition over whether to conscript ultra-Orthodox men into the military.

Palestinian-Syrian Journalist Laith Marouf noted that the walls are closing in around Israel, as it faces growing political unrest at home, as well as attacks from Yemen and Syria, and attacks on IDF forces in Gaza. He pointed out that for as long as the genocide of the Palestinians continues, there will be a growing resistance against Israel and its crimes against humanity.

