HISTORIC Aid Flotilla Approaches Gaza, Israeli PIRATES Prepare Naval Blockade | Patrick Henningsen

The Global Sumud Flotilla, which is made up of more than 40 civilian boats carrying around 500 people, is now less than 100 nautical miles away from the Gaza Strip. Increased reports of intimidation from Israel come as the fleet attempts to break the siege and deliver humanitarian aid to the Palestinians who are being targeted by Israel in a genocide.

Patrick Henningsen, Journalist, Geopolitical Analyst and Host of the 21st Century Wire, noted that Israel’s intimidation and threats have not deterred the flotilla members, and all eyes should be on both what Israel is doing and how the 44 governments representing the civilians on these boats respond to Israeli interference in the legal efforts to deliver aid.

