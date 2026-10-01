Israel's FlyDubai Hijacker Story Gets More INSANE Every Time Netanyahu Tells It

Just when you think Israel’s claims surrounding the emergency landing a FlyDubai flight bound for Tel Aviv cannot get any worse… Netanyahu finds a way! He even hosted a photo-op with the blood-stained Israeli plumber, who he claims took over and landed the plane, after the first officer stabbed the captain and tried to crash the jet.

So, what do we know about what actually happened?

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