Israel's FlyDubai Hijacker Story Gets More INSANE Every Time Netanyahu Tells It

Just when you think Israel’s claims surrounding the emergency landing a FlyDubai flight bound for Tel Aviv cannot get any worse… Netanyahu finds a way! He even hosted a photo-op with the blood-stained Israeli plumber, who he claims took over and landed the plane, after the first officer stabbed the captain and tried to crash the jet.
So, what do we know about what actually happened?
SOURCE LINKS:
1 Oct. 2026 - Netanyahu to Fox News: “This is Hollywood on steroids. You can’t make this up. You can’t believe that it actually happens in real life, but it did.”
30 Sept. 2026 - Trump on Netanyahu’s version: “I don’t know if it’s true, but that’s the story I got from Bibi.”
30 Sept. 2026 - Netanyahu meets Yaniv, plumber who saved FlyDubai flight
30 Sept. 2026 - Netanyahu to Yaniv: “Without you it could have been another 9/11.”
1 Oct. 2026 - Head, hands ‘almost severed’: Who is the Indian pilot praised by Modi and Netanyahu?
29 Sept. 2026 - Wanted war criminal Netanyahu’s SECRET UAE Meeting Included representatives of 10 Countries
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