Israeli Elections Just 'Changing the NAME of the BUTCHER' | Esteban Carrillo

Israelis are taking to the polls in record numbers as Netanyahu fights for his political life. But instead of campaigning on holding the Israeli War Criminal in Chief accountable for his crimes, the opposition is claiming Netanyahu didn’t do enough genocide and vowing to target the Palestinians even more.

Journalist Esteban Carrillo, Co-Host of the Cradle News Round-Up, noted that Israelis are simply voting to “change the name of the butcher,” and we are not likely to see any fundamental change in Israeli policy. That’s even as defense and security officials from Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan went to Tehran for a meeting on Monday, seeking diplomatic peace for the region.

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