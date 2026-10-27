Israeli Elections Just 'Changing the NAME of the BUTCHER' | Esteban Carrillo

Israelis are taking to the polls in record numbers as Netanyahu fights for his political life. But instead of campaigning on holding the Israeli War Criminal in Chief accountable for his crimes, the opposition is claiming Netanyahu didn’t do enough genocide and vowing to target the Palestinians even more.
Journalist Esteban Carrillo, Co-Host of the Cradle News Round-Up, noted that Israelis are simply voting to “change the name of the butcher,” and we are not likely to see any fundamental change in Israeli policy. That’s even as defense and security officials from Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan went to Tehran for a meeting on Monday, seeking diplomatic peace for the region.
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SOURCE LINKS:
27 Oct. 2026 - Turnout so far highest on record as Israelis vote in pivotal election
26 Oct. 2026 - Netanyahu Pushed for Attack on Iran Ahead of Israeli Election, Officials Say
26 Oct. 2026 - Major General Rezaei: Iran, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan Agree on Regional Security WITHOUT Foreign Interference
27 Oct. 2026 - The Cradle on X: “Yemeni Armed Forces announced on Monday evening that Saudi warplanes have carried out 119 airstrikes and missile attacks over the past 24 hours, targeting civilian sites in the capital, Sanaa, and the governorates of Al-Jawf, Taiz, Saada, Amran, Ibb, and Lahj.”
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