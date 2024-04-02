Israel Destroys Iranian Consulate Building + Kills Aid Workers in Spree of Strikes on Syria, Gaza
Israel killed seven aid workers in Gaza with an airstrike that targeted their convoy of vehicles, despite the fact that it was clearly marked with the logo of the NGO they were working with, and they notified the IDF ahead of time of their movements.
That attack came on the same day that Israel bombed Damascus, destroying Iran's consulate building and killing two Iranian generals and five officers, raising concerns that Netanyahu is looking to increasing regional tensions, in order to distract from his failure to "defeat Hamas" in Gaza.
Given all of the war crimes Israel is committing—what is the U.S. doing in response? Well, according to reports, the Biden Admin is looking at moving forward with an $18 BILLION arms transfer to Israel.
Biden can say Israel is indiscriminately killing Palestinians. Blinken can say that far too many Palestinians are being killed. The State Department can acknowledge that famine is becoming a reality for Palestinians in Gaza. But what are they doing to stop it? Nothing.
Meanwhile, Israel is becoming more brazen and horrific with their attacks on civilians, journalists and aid workers, because no one is stopping them—and that’s something everyone should be talking about.