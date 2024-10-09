Playback speed
Israel Bombs Lebanon, Hezbollah Hits Haifa and Repels IDF Incursions w/ Leila Hatoum

Rachel Blevins
Oct 09, 2024
Israel is continuing its bombardment of Lebanon, carrying out strikes on heavily populated civilian areas in the southern suburbs of Beirut. But Hezbollah is fighting back, launching a series of rocket attacks on northern Israel, including near the port city of Haifa. This, as Hezbollah has also repelled Israeli incursion attempts on the ground, leaving IDF troops dead and wounded.

Leila Hatoum, a Lebanon-based journalist and Editor in-Chief of MENA Uncensored, shared her experience traveling to southern Lebanon, where many residents have left, but some are remaining because they say they know this is going to be a long war and they know what’s at stake.

Follow Leila Hatoum on X

