Israel's president just became the latest official to threaten a full-scale war against Hezbollah in Lebanon, after Netanyahu claimed Israel is "prepared for very intense action in the north."

This, as Hezbollah's deputy chief said this week that the group is not seeking to widen its conflict with Israel but is "ready for the battle and will not allow Israel to secure any victories."

Meanwhile, Russian President Putin is calling out the ongoing claims from NATO members that Russia is planning some kind of attack on the alliance, calling the allegations "Bulls**t."

At the same time, Putin is noting that as Western countries lift their restrictions on certain weapons they send to Kiev and allow them to be used on Russian territory... Moscow could easily do the same by providing long-range weapons to others to strike Western targets.

