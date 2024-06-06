Israel Beats War Drums for Full-Scale War Against Hezbollah + Putin Calls ’Bulls**t’ on NATO Claims
Israel's president just became the latest official to threaten a full-scale war against Hezbollah in Lebanon, after Netanyahu claimed Israel is "prepared for very intense action in the north."
This, as Hezbollah's deputy chief said this week that the group is not seeking to widen its conflict with Israel but is "ready for the battle and will not allow Israel to secure any victories."
Meanwhile, Russian President Putin is calling out the ongoing claims from NATO members that Russia is planning some kind of attack on the alliance, calling the allegations "Bulls**t."
At the same time, Putin is noting that as Western countries lift their restrictions on certain weapons they send to Kiev and allow them to be used on Russian territory... Moscow could easily do the same by providing long-range weapons to others to strike Western targets.
SOURCE LINKS:
6 June 2024: Israeli president threatens war on Hezbollah
4 June 2024: Reports Suggest Israel Is Gearing Up for Lebanon War
4 June 2024: Israeli war cabinet calls Lebanon meeting as Hezbollah tension spikes
4 June 2024: Hezbollah ‘ready’ for an all-out war with Israel, deputy head says
5 June 2024: Netanyahu says Israel ‘prepared for very intense action in the north’
5 June 2024: Op-Ed: Israel Isn't Ready for the Third Lebanon War
6 June 2024: Israel Bombs Crowded UNRWA School, Kills Scores
4 June 2024: US, Israel Sign $3 Billion Deal for Israel To Receive 25 F-35 Fighter Jets
5 June 2024: ‘Bulls**t’ – Putin on ‘plans’ to attack NATO
5 June 2024: Putin warns that Russia could provide long-range weapons to others to strike Western targets
5 June 2024: US holds key to stopping Ukraine conflict – Putin
5 June 2024: Nothing will change after US elections – Putin
Great commentary, Rachel! The lies, the hypocrisy continue. Good to see that it's not being ignored.