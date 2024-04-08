If you ask Biden, everything is fine between the U.S. and Israel, after Netanyahu agreed to do the bare minimum temporarily to allow some humanitarian aid into Gaza for the hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who are starving to death, after 6 months of Israel's genocidal blockade and bombardment.

Veteran Palestinian-American Journalist Said Arikat noted that whether Israel kills an American aid worker, or 33,000+ Palestinians, it's highly unlikely that anything is going to get in the way of U.S. support—no matter what we hear from Biden or Nancy Pelosi, who suspiciously signed a letter calling for the U.S. to temporarily halt weapons transfers to Israel. They may say what they think the American people want to hear, but the endless U.S. support for Israel continues...

