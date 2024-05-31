Zelensky's 5-year term came to an end this month, which has fueled the question of who is now the "legitimate" president of Ukraine, as Zelensky refused to allow elections, due to the fact that he has kept the country under martial law...

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that the question of the Ukrainian presidency shouldn't start on 20 May 2024... it should go back a decade to the 2014 coup in Kiev that overthrew the last legitimate democratically-elected Ukrainian president.

All of this, as NATO members start to give in to pressure to remove restrictions on the weapons they send to Ukraine being used to strike Russian territory (even though Kiev has already been doing just that, with NATO's help)

