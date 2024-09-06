Iran is watching the region, as Israel continues to carry out attacks against the Palestinian people in both the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, while also continuing border clashes with Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Ehsan Safarnejad, an Iran-based journalist and geopolitical analyst, noted that Iran's retaliation against Israel for the assassination of Palestinian diplomat and Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh isn't just about military force. The current unrest in Israel over Netanyahu's government and its failure to secure a hostage deal, coupled with Israel's economic woes from residents fleeing to other countries, serve as a reminder that the consequences for Israel's crimes come in many forms.

