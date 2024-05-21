The deaths of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and multiple over high-ranking officials were confirmed, following a helicopter crash in Iran’s East Azerbaijan Province.

Independent Iranian Journalist Setareh Sadeqi noted that while the investigation into the cause of the deadly crash is still ongoing, the reaction by Western politicians and the coverage from Western media is a reminder of how little they understand the inner workings of the Iranian Government they are trying to exploit.

Follow Setareh Sadeqi on Twitter and check out the Twice Told Tales Podcast on Telegram and YouTube