Iran is now headed for a run-off election between reformist Masoud Pezeshkian (a heart surgeon-turned-politician, who has served as health minister and first deputy speaker of parliament), and conservative Saeed Jalili (a member of the Expediency Discernment Council and Iran's top nuclear negotiator during the JCPOA talks), after neither candidate received a majority.

Independent Iranian Journalist Setareh Sadeqi noted that while the next president will have an impact on domestic policy, it is not expected that there will be any changes to Iran's role as a key member of the Axis of Resistance, an its support for the people of Palestine.

