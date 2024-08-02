Iran and Hezbollah are warning that Israel has “crossed red lines” and vowing there will be retaliation, after Israel bombed Beirut, killing Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr, and was behind the assassination of Palestinian diplomat and Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh.
Seyed Mohammad Marandi, a professor of English Literature at the University of Tehran, noted that while there will be “a very harsh response” from the collective Axis of Resistance, “the Iranian response will be particularly harsh.”
Prof. Marandi also point out that “Iran is determined to make sure the Israeli regime regrets the terror attack in Tehran,” because “not only did they violate Iran’s sovereignty, but they murdered an Iranian guest and the representative of the Palestinian people.”
As for the question of why Netanyahu would take this route, all while knowing it will have severe consequences for Israel, Prof. Marandi noted that “Netanyahu is not acting in the interest of the regime. He’s acting for his own interest and that’s why he’s brought about this escalation, and he’s sacrificing the Israeli regime for his own selfish interests.”
With all the insane cheerleading going on to push a nuclear power to the brink of annihilation, there is only one question that bears any significance, Rachel. "How long?" How long before the Middle East becomes an uninhabitable radioactive desert?
BRAVO !!
The US bipartisan criminal War party is financed by same Big Business donors. DNC is led by intelligence agencies and organized crime.
GOP is led by religious lunatics and evangelical Zionists – the reason why Trump will likely lose 2024 election.
The genocide in Gaza is a USA genocide (Israeli Nazis are “just” the executioners) – the whole horrified world knows it. And – that each and all paid and bought member of Congress/Senate has an AIPAC babysitter.
Whatever one thinks of Alex Jones – he has prophetic grasp and vision, a la William Blake – here is the latest:
“Evangelical Zionists Pushing the World Into Armageddon -- For many American Christians, it will always be Israel First.”
