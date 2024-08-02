Iran and Hezbollah are warning that Israel has “crossed red lines” and vowing there will be retaliation, after Israel bombed Beirut, killing Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr, and was behind the assassination of Palestinian diplomat and Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh.

Seyed Mohammad Marandi, a professor of English Literature at the University of Tehran, noted that while there will be “a very harsh response” from the collective Axis of Resistance, “the Iranian response will be particularly harsh.”

Prof. Marandi also point out that “Iran is determined to make sure the Israeli regime regrets the terror attack in Tehran,” because “not only did they violate Iran’s sovereignty, but they murdered an Iranian guest and the representative of the Palestinian people.”

As for the question of why Netanyahu would take this route, all while knowing it will have severe consequences for Israel, Prof. Marandi noted that “Netanyahu is not acting in the interest of the regime. He’s acting for his own interest and that’s why he’s brought about this escalation, and he’s sacrificing the Israeli regime for his own selfish interests.”

