U.S. STANDS DOWN as Iran SINKS Tankers Violating Hormuz Rules | Elijah Magnier

While Trump and Netanyahu are reportedly discussing a pre-election attack on Iran, CNN is claiming the U.S. could employ the ‘Mother Of All Bombs,’ its most powerful non-nuclear weapon, against Iranian energy infrastructure and nuclear facilities.

Veteran Journalist Elijah Magnier noted that the MOAB was made to destroy near-surface objectives and NOT underground facilities, therefore it would have little impact on Iran’s granite mountains.

He also emphasized the ways in which Iran is provoking the U.S. in the Strait of Hormuz by targeting tankers being escorted by the U.S. Military… all while Washington fails to respond.

Follow Elijah Magnier on X, and check out his website

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