U.S. STANDS DOWN as Iran SINKS Tankers Violating Hormuz Rules | Elijah Magnier

While Trump and Netanyahu are reportedly discussing a pre-election attack on Iran, CNN is claiming the U.S. could employ the ‘Mother Of All Bombs,’ its most powerful non-nuclear weapon, against Iranian energy infrastructure and nuclear facilities.
Veteran Journalist Elijah Magnier noted that the MOAB was made to destroy near-surface objectives and NOT underground facilities, therefore it would have little impact on Iran’s granite mountains.
He also emphasized the ways in which Iran is provoking the U.S. in the Strait of Hormuz by targeting tankers being escorted by the U.S. Military… all while Washington fails to respond.
Follow Elijah Magnier on X, and check out his website
SOURCE LINKS:
15 Oct. 2026 - CNN: US considering using ‘mother of all bombs’ against Iran, sources say
15 Oct. 2026 - US reportedly considering ‘mother of all bombs’ against Iran as officials doubt its effectiveness
15 Oct. 2026 - Elijah Magnier on X: “Donald Trump’s Mother of All Bombs is made to destroy near-surface objectives and not underground facilities. The 8.5 tons of explosives carried by a single bomb, the GBU-43/B, was used in Afghanistan in 2017. Therefore, using it against Iran is theatrical, tactical and would change nothing.”
15 Oct. 2026 - Two ships sink near Hormuz after being hit by projectiles amid surge in attacks
14 Oct. 2026 - Netanyahu says he is not seeking to attack Iran again before Israel election
14 Oct. 2026 - Ansar Allah Warns More Attacks on Saudi Oil Facilities Are Coming After Strike Hits Aramco Headquarters
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