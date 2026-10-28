DO OR DIE BATTLE: Ansar Allah STRIKES Aden Airport, Iran WARNS Gulf Monarchies | Laith Marouf

Tensions are soaring in Yemen, as Saudi Arabia continues to target civilians. Ansar Allah is moving to cut off the supply line to Saudi-backed mercenaries in Yemen, launching ballistic missiles strikes on the Aden airport where military-related flights landed on Wednesday.

Laith Marouf, a Beirut-based journalist and executive director of Free Palestine TV, noted that while Ansar Allah fights for an end to the blockade on the Yemeni people, Iran is showing its power by warning the region that if the U.S. and Israel return to war, it will lead to the end of the Gulf monarchies.

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