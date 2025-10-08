U.S. Spent $30 BILLION+ to LOSE in Iran, Yemen, Gaza and Lebanon | Laith Marouf

The latest report from Brown University’s Costs of War Project reveals that the U.S. spent over $31 BILLION in the last two years on military aid for Israel, and bombing campaigns of its own in Iran and Yemen. A reminder that the U.S. is directly complicit in the genocide in Gaza, as well as the attacks Israel continues to wage across the region.

Laith Marouf, Journalist and Executive Director of Free Palestine TV, noted that the price tag for Israel’s wars is likely much, much higher when you add in the propaganda war the U.S. continues to wage, on behalf of the Zionists. And yet, despite it all, the Resistance in the Middle East continues to fight back.

