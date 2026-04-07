IRAN REFUSES TO BACK DOWN FROM DEMANDS AS U.S. STRIKES KHARG ISLAND, THREATENS 'WHOLE CIVILIZATION'

President Trump is openly declaring that Iran’s “whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” if they don’t agree to a deal by 8 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday. This, as Vice President JD Vance says the U.S. has tools “so far hasn’t decided to use” to enforce Trump’s ultimatum (the White House claims he wasn’t referring to nuclear weapons).

We also have various reports that Iranian negotiators have pulled back from talks through third-party mediator, Pakistan. This, as the U.S. and Israel increase their attacks on railways and bridges instead Iran, with reports that the U.S. has also carried out strikes on Kharg Island. Iran has vowed to continue its strategic response.

SOURCE LINKS:

7 April 2026 - Trump on Truth Social: “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS?”

7 April 2026 - Disclose TV on X: “Iran closes all diplomatic and indirect channels of communication with the U.S., suspending the exchange of messages, following Trump’s threat to kill Iran’s ‘whole civilization.’ — Reuters”

7 April 2026 - Iran has stopped negotiating with the U.S. -NYT

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 78: IRAN DOWNS F-15 FIGHTER JET, PILOT MIA + U.S. MILITARY IN CHAOS AMID FIRING SPREE

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709