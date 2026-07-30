Iran War SHATTERS Myth of U.S. Military POWER—There's NO Going Back | Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski

President Trump can threaten Iran all he wants to, but that won’t change the increasingly dire predicament the U.S. Military is facing, as their munitions stockpiles are further depleted with each attack.
Ret. U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel and Professor, Karen Kwiatkowski, noted that the war in Iran has exposed every weakness of the U.S. Military, and has shattered the myth of U.S. supremacy in West Asia.
Follow Karen Kwiatkowski on X, and check out her page on Substack
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28 July 2026 - Behind Closed Doors, Trump Huddles With Netanyahu and Zelensky
28 July 2026 - Zelensky asks senators for air defenses, tells them Ukraine is winning war
28 July 2026 - US military says it has thwarted an Iranian missile attack on American troops
28 July 2026 - Recent fighting with Iran further draws down key US air defense stockpiles, analysis says
29 July 2026 - Iran’s IRGC announced: 3 oil tankers ignoring warnings by Iran, were struck and brought to a halt + Targeted a US Air Base and central military command center in Jordan with several ballistic missiles
29 July 2026 - Faytuks News on X: “Officials briefed on intelligence said that they expected Iran to fire a ballistic missile with a small warhead at Ukraine, while others said the target was likely one of the countries Black Sea ports. Iranian officials said they hoped the conflict would end with their retaliatory strike.”
29 July 2026 - Iran hits US in Jordan, US-Saudi strikes on Iraq: Is war spreading?
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