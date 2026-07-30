Iran War SHATTERS Myth of U.S. Military POWER—There's NO Going Back | Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski

President Trump can threaten Iran all he wants to, but that won’t change the increasingly dire predicament the U.S. Military is facing, as their munitions stockpiles are further depleted with each attack.

Ret. U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel and Professor, Karen Kwiatkowski, noted that the war in Iran has exposed every weakness of the U.S. Military, and has shattered the myth of U.S. supremacy in West Asia.



Follow Karen Kwiatkowski on X, and check out her page on Substack

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