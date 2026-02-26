ATTACKING IRAN: US Weighs Decapitation Strikes, CIA 'Ground Game' Amid Nuclear Talks | Scott Ritter

Delegations from the U.S. and Iran ended another round of talks in Geneva without a deal, but with positive comments coming from the foreign ministers of Iran, and mediator Oman. They say the plan now is for a round of technical negotiations in Vienna early next week.

Scott Ritter, a former UN Weapons Inspector and US Marine Corps Intelligence Officer, noted that right now, the U.S. is calculating whether it can carry out its plan for a series of “decapitation strikes” targeting Iranian political and military leaders, while the CIA handles the “ground game” and fuels unrest among the public… or whether it’s too risky, and they should agree to a nuclear deal to de-escalate tensions for now.



Follow Scott Ritter on X, and check out his page on Substack

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 72: U.S. Preps for Iran War with ‘Most AIR POWER in the Mideast’ Since Iraq INVASION

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709