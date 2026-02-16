U.S. Preparing for ‘Weeks-Long’ Iran WAR + EU Cries ‘Poison Dart Frog’ Against Russia

The U.S. military is preparing for "the possibility of sustained, weeks-long operations against Iran" if Trump orders an attack, according to a report from Reuters. This, as Iran holds military drills in the Strait of Hormuz amid soaring tensions.

Meanwhile, the EU is now claiming that opposition figure Alexei Navalny, who died in an arctic Russian prison in 2024, was poisoned by a dart frog from South America. Anything to try to draw attention to the Munich Security Conference, I guess?

