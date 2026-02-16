U.S. Preparing for ‘Weeks-Long’ Iran WAR + EU Cries ‘Poison Dart Frog’ Against Russia

The U.S. military is preparing for "the possibility of sustained, weeks-long operations against Iran" if Trump orders an attack, according to a report from Reuters. This, as Iran holds military drills in the Strait of Hormuz amid soaring tensions.
Meanwhile, the EU is now claiming that opposition figure Alexei Navalny, who died in an arctic Russian prison in 2024, was poisoned by a dart frog from South America. Anything to try to draw attention to the Munich Security Conference, I guess?
SOURCE LINKS:
14 Feb. 2026 - Reuters: US military preparing for potentially weeks-long Iran operations
13 Feb. 2026 - US sending world’s biggest aircraft carrier to Middle East as tensions with Iran increase
15 Feb. 2026 - Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Says Ball Is in US Court To Reach a Deal
14 Feb. 2026 - Trump and Netanyahu agree to increase pressure on Iranian oil
15 Feb. 2026 - Iran’s Revolutionary Guards launch Strait of Hormuz drills
15 Feb. 2026 - Trita Parsi on X: “It’s not that Pahlavi has done a good job hiding his authoritarian disposition, it’s just that he never has been scrutinized. But the slightest scrutiny - such as when a European reporter at Munich asked him how he’s proposed constitutional monarchy can work when Pahlavi doesn’t acknowledge what went wrong with the previous monarchy - and the intolerance for being challenged reveals itself.”
16 Feb. 2026 - Russia poisoned Alexei Navalny with dart frog toxin, European nations say
16 Feb. 2026 - Kallas compares EU to Marvel superheroes (VIDEO)
16 Feb. 2026 - Top military officials from Germany and Great Britain urge ‘every individual citizen’ in Europe to prepare for a ‘possible Russian attack.’
