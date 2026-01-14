Iran READY for WAR as US Military Bases EVACUATE Personnel, Trump Cheers VIOLENCE | Laith Marouf

President Trump is once again threatening to attack Iran, and cheering on violent riots inside the country, as he declared on social media: “Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING - TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!”

This, as the Associated Press is reporting that “some personnel at a key U.S. military base in Qatar have been advised to evacuate by Wednesday evening.”

Laith Marouf, a journalist and executive director of Free Palestine TV, noted that while Iran is ready for war and prepared to respond to attacks from the U.S. and Israel, the biggest concern right now is that Israel will resort to a nuclear attack on Iran, launching the entire world into World War 3.

