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Rachel Blevins

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Iranian Leader's Funeral Draws RECORD CROWD: 'The US Has NEVER LOST a WAR Like THIS' | Matthew Hoh

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Rachel Blevins and Matthew Hoh
Jul 07, 2026

More than 12 million Iranians took to the streets to mourn former leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and to remember his legacy, over four months after he was assassinated by the U.S. and Israel.

Matthew Hoh, a Marine Corps combat veteran, former State Dept. Officer, and senior fellow with the Eisenhower Media Network, noted that while the U.S. has been losing wars his entire life, “it has never lost a war like this.”

“The adversaries of the U.S. have not been physically able to make the U.S. leave … tactically, operationally on the battle space, they weren’t able to physically push the Americans out. The Iranians have done that. This is revolutionary for the empire to have to deal with this type of circumstance, and the options for the Americans here are very limited.”

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