U.S. BACKS DOWN from Iran War: Israel Would Be FINISHED, American Bases DESTROYED | Mohammad Marandi

The U.S. appears to be coming down from the brink of an attack on Iran, amid reports that the Trump Admin is talking with the Iranian government, and that nuclear talks could be in the future. But given Trump’s track recored… how likely is it that the U.S. is once again buying time before it strikes?

Prof. Seyed Mohammad Marandi, of the University of Tehran, noted that he’s not optimistic about the possibility of a deal, based on everything we know about the Trump Admin and its goal of “regime change” in Iran.

He warned, however, that if the U.S. attacked, Iran would respond with a regional war would be devastating for Israel, American military bases, gulf monarchies, and the global economy… just to name a few.



