U.S. BACKS DOWN from Iran War: Israel Would Be FINISHED, American Bases DESTROYED | Mohammad Marandi

The U.S. appears to be coming down from the brink of an attack on Iran, amid reports that the Trump Admin is talking with the Iranian government, and that nuclear talks could be in the future. But given Trump’s track recored… how likely is it that the U.S. is once again buying time before it strikes?
Prof. Seyed Mohammad Marandi, of the University of Tehran, noted that he’s not optimistic about the possibility of a deal, based on everything we know about the Trump Admin and its goal of “regime change” in Iran.
He warned, however, that if the U.S. attacked, Iran would respond with a regional war would be devastating for Israel, American military bases, gulf monarchies, and the global economy… just to name a few.
Follow Prof. Marandi on X
SOURCE LINKS:
2 Feb. 2026 - Axios: U.S.-Iran nuclear talks planned for Friday amid military buildup
2 Feb. 2026 - Iran president orders talks with US as Trump hopeful of deal
2 Feb. 2026 - US not ready to strike Iran – WSJ
2 Feb. 2026 - Iran weighs nuclear diplomacy with US; gaps over missiles remain
2 Feb. 2026 - Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on X: “A defining feature of this sedition was its violence; it was like that of the Daesh [ISIS]. Who created Daesh? The current US President explicitly stated, ‘We created ISIS.’”
1 Feb. 2026 - Top Israeli general secretly visits Pentagon
1 Feb. 2026 - Trump says if Iran doesn’t agree to nuclear deal, ‘we’ll find out’ whether U.S. attack would spark a regional war
2 Feb. 2026 - Iran Missiles Pose ‘Serious Threat’ To US Bases, Gulf Allies Warn Washington
