'INCOHERENT, ILLEGAL, RECKLESS' Jeffrey Sachs on Trump's Threat to BOMB IRAN 'Back To The Stone Age'

President Trump gave a primetime address, where he updated the world on the war in Iran, and said: "We are going to hit them extremely hard over the next two to three weeks. We’re going to bring them back to the Stone Ages, where they belong."



He then insisted that "discussions are ongoing" and Iran wants to make a deal. Tehran has said that's not the case, and they've refused to enter into a third round of negotiations after they were attacked during the first two attempts.



Jeffrey Sachs, an economist, best-selling author, and professor at Columbia University, described Trump's threats as "incoherent, nasty, illegal and reckless," noting that the U.S. president is broadcasting his war crimes to the world, declaring he wants to turn Iran into the next Gaza, and giving Iran no reason to consider talks.

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 77: IRAN’S MISSILE CAPABILITIES REMAIN RESILIENT AS US, ISRAELI ATTACKS FAIL

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709