'THE FATE OF US HEGEMONY AT STAKE' IN THE NEXT 24 HOURS IF TRUMP ESCALATES IRAN WAR | Mark Sleboda

Iran’s envoy to the UN, Amir-Saeid Iravani, warned that if Trump attacks: “Iran will not stand idle in the face of such egregious war crimes. It will exercise, without hesitation, its inherent right of self-defense and will take immediate and proportionate reciprocal measures.”

This, after the U.S. president declared that: “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” if Tehran doesn’t make a deal with Washington by 8 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday.

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that “the fate of U.S. hegemony is a stake” in the next 24 hours, as the Trump Admin decides whether to severely escalate this war, to their detriment, or to pull back and acknowledge reality. As it is clearer than ever that Iran holds the cards, and its resistance is making it even more of a global power.

Follow Mark Sleboda on X, and check out his page on Substack, and support his work on Boosty

SOURCE LINKS:

7 April 2026 - Iran’s UN Envoy warns, if Trump attacks: “Iran will not stand idle in the face of such egregious war crimes. It will exercise, without hesitation, its inherent right of self-defense and will take immediate and proportionate reciprocal measures.”

7 April 2026 - Trump on Truth Social: “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS?”

7 April 2026 - Disclose TV on X: “Iran closes all diplomatic and indirect channels of communication with the U.S., suspending the exchange of messages, following Trump’s threat to kill Iran’s ‘whole civilization.’ — Reuters”

7 April 2026 - Iran has stopped negotiating with the U.S. -NYT

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