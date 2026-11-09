Iran War The END of MAGA: Trump is SCREWED, Hegseth is TOAST as Impeachment Looms | David Pyne

President Trump is blaming the “messaging” on his disastrous war of aggression against Iran for the Midterm elections Republicans suffered across the board. But while he’s joining Vice President JD Vance, and claims to be backing off of plans for an attack… Sec. of State Marco Rubio is criticizing Tehran’s demands and casting doubt on the chances for a deal.

David Pyne, a former U.S. Army officer, Deputy Executive Director for the EMP Task Force on National and Homeland Security, and Editor of “The Real War” Newsletter, noted that the writing has been on the wall all year that a war on Iran would be a catastrophe for Trump and the Republicans, when it came to the Midterms. And now, even as Trump gets ready to make Defense Sec. Hegseth the fall guy, he has no winning options in Iran…

Follow David Pyne on X, and subscribe to his page on Substack

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