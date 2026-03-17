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Rachel Blevins

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BREAKING: US OFFICIAL RESIGNS OVER IRAN WAR + ISRAEL TARGETS IRAN SECURITY CHIEF | Mohammad Marandi

Rachel Blevins's avatar
Rachel Blevins
Mar 17, 2026

The U.S. Director of the National Counterterrorism Center has become the first official within Trump Administration to step down in protest of the war in Iran. Joe Kent announced his resignation, with a statement on X, in which he said: “I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.”

This, as the U.S. and Israel continue their illegal war of aggression against the Iranian people, with Israel claiming to have murdered Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s National Security Council. We do not yet have confirmation of that claim.

Prof. Seyed Mohammad Marandi, of the University of Tehran, noted that the Iranian people are more united than ever in their resolve to continue to stand for their nation, to refuse the demands of the U.S., and to continue this war “until the facts on the ground have changed.”

Follow Prof. Marandi on X

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