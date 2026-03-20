U.S. DESPERATE TO BLOCKADE CHINA VIA IRAN WAR, AS DAMAGE IN ISRAEL MOUNTS | Brian Berletic

Reports say President Trump is considering deploying thousands of U.S. Troops to the Middle East, with air and naval forces to target the Strait of Hormuz, and ground forces to attempt to seize Iran’s Kharg Island. This, as the Trump Admin requests $200 BILLION in funding for the war they just launched.

Brian Berletic, a geopolitical analyst and Host of The New Atlas, noted that the war in Iran has been decades in the making and was never meant to just be a four-day operation.

He pointed out that the U.S. has its eye on its biggest competition: China. And because Washington knows it can’t compete with Beijing economically or militarily, it is looking for ways to cut off the resources China imports from the Middle East, starting with a maritime blockade on oil traffic.

Follow Brian Berletic on X, and check out The New Atlas

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Check out Episode 75: Trump Admin in CHAOS – Iran HOLDS THE CARDS with ATTACKS on U.S. Forces, OIL Blockade

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