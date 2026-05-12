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IRAN LOSING PATIENCE: MP THREATENS 90% ENRICHMENT | Dr. Foad Izadi

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Rachel Blevins
May 12, 2026

While President Trump claims the ceasefire with Iran is “on life support,” and reports say he is seriously considering launching a new round of “combat operations,” Iranian MP Ebrahim Rezaei suggested that: “One of Iran’s options in the event of another attack could be 90 percent enrichment.”

Dr. Foad Izadi, an author and associate professor in the Department of American Studies at the University of Tehran, noted that the conflict is in a dangerous spot, as the U.S. has refused the “off-ramp” offered by Iran to end the war, and Tehran prepared for its next phase of retaliation.

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