IRAN LOSING PATIENCE: MP THREATENS 90% ENRICHMENT | Dr. Foad Izadi

While President Trump claims the ceasefire with Iran is “on life support,” and reports say he is seriously considering launching a new round of “combat operations,” Iranian MP Ebrahim Rezaei suggested that: “One of Iran’s options in the event of another attack could be 90 percent enrichment.”

Dr. Foad Izadi, an author and associate professor in the Department of American Studies at the University of Tehran, noted that the conflict is in a dangerous spot, as the U.S. has refused the “off-ramp” offered by Iran to end the war, and Tehran prepared for its next phase of retaliation.



Follow Dr. Izadi on X

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 82: IRAN STRIKES 3 U.S. DESTROYERS AS HORMUZ CLASHES ERUPT

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709