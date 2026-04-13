IRAN THREATENS TO CLOSE BAB EL-MANDEB AS U.S. ATTEMPTS STRAIT OF HORMUZ BLOCKADE | Ehsan Safarnejad

Iran is warning that it will have “no hesitation in delivering a decisive” response to any aggressor, in the Strait of Hormuz or elsewhere, as President Trump orders the U.S. Navy to impose a naval blockade on the strategic waterway.

Defense Ministry spokesperson Brigadier General Reza Talaei-Nik said Trump will “fail in any attempt to interfere militarily in the Strait of Hormuz and Sea of Oman, and would bring further defeat to the U.S. and the world.”

Iran-based Geopolitical Analyst Ehsan Safarnejad noted that while the U.S. is treating the war in Iran as a game of Poker, you can only “bluff” so many times. That’s why Iran is treating this war as a game of Chess, in which it is strategically targeting the U.S. and Israel in a number of ways, militarily and economically.

Iran still has many, many cards it can play that will have a massive impact on the global economy.

Follow Ehsan Safarnejad on X, and check out his channel on YouTube

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