TRUMP CALLS OFF IRAN ATTACK AFTER QATAR, SAUDI ARABIA, UAE BEG FOR MERCY? | Mohamad Hasan Sweidan

President Trump is claiming on social media that he has decided to call off a U.S. Military attack on Iran that was scheduled for Tuesday, after he was begged to do so by the leaders of Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. He claimed he only agreed because he said the U.S. and Iran were making progress toward a deal.
Mohamad Hasan Sweidan, an author, strategic studies researcher and Columnist for The Cradle, noted that the U.S. and Iran have two paths: either return to war, or continue talks. But no matter the choice, West Asia is seeing the beginning of a “new regional order” in which Iran is exerting more control as a regional power.
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SOURCE LINKS:
18 May 2026 - Trump on Truth Social: “I have been asked by the Emir of Qatar, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, and the President of the United Arab Emirates, to hold off on our planned Military attack of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which was scheduled for tomorrow…”
18 May 2026 - Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on X: “Dialogue does not mean surrender. The Islamic Republic of Iran enters into dialogue with dignity, authority, and the preservation of the nation’s rights, and under no circumstances will it retreat from the legal rights of the people and the country.”
17 May 2026 - Trump on Truth Social: “For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won’t be anything left of them. TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE!”
17 May 2026 - Axios: Trump is expected to meet Tuesday with his national security team to discuss possible military options
17 May 2026 - Fars News Agency reports that Washington has presented five conditions in response to Iran’s proposal and its own preconditions
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