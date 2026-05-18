TRUMP CALLS OFF IRAN ATTACK AFTER QATAR, SAUDI ARABIA, UAE BEG FOR MERCY? | Mohamad Hasan Sweidan

President Trump is claiming on social media that he has decided to call off a U.S. Military attack on Iran that was scheduled for Tuesday, after he was begged to do so by the leaders of Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. He claimed he only agreed because he said the U.S. and Iran were making progress toward a deal.

Mohamad Hasan Sweidan, an author, strategic studies researcher and Columnist for The Cradle, noted that the U.S. and Iran have two paths: either return to war, or continue talks. But no matter the choice, West Asia is seeing the beginning of a “new regional order” in which Iran is exerting more control as a regional power.

Follow Mohamad on X, and Subscribe to The Cradle on YouTube

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 83: U.S. FAILS TO PRESSURE CHINA ON IRAN + CIA CHIEF MAKES OMINOUS VISIT TO CUBA

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709