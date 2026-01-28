WAR IS COMING: US 'Armada' Arrives in Middle East Amid Drills as Trump Threatens Iran | Laith Marouf

Trump threatened Iran again on Wednesday, as he declared that “an armada” was headed toward the country, and called for Tehran to make a deal, or else, “the next attack will be far worse.”

This, as the U.S. Military continues to move assets to the Gulf region, and Central Command confirms that troops across the Middle East are engaging in drills.

Laith Marouf, a journalist and executive director of Free Palestine TV, noted that it’s clear “war is coming,” but it remains to be seen whether the U.S. will follow through with an attack on Iran, as Tehran warns it will respond with an “all-out war.”

