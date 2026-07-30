IRGC Reports 3 F-35s DESTROYED in Jordan as ATTACKS Force U.S. Military OUT | Dr. Marwa Osman

Iran’s IRGC reported that missile attacks on the Muwaffaq al Salti Air Base in Jordan destroyed three U.S. F-35 fighter jets, and damaged three others. They say the attack also killed several U.S. officers and technicians who were on site.
Of course, Central Command was quick to claim the reports were false, and U.S. air defenses shot down all incoming missiles. They did the same earlier this month before they admitted that Iranian attacks killed multiple U.S. soldiers, and left more than 100 injured.
Veteran Lebanese Journalist Dr. Marwa Osman noted that we are entering “a catastrophic phase” of the war, as the Trump Admin’s frustration with the resilience of the Iranian people, pushes Iran to escalate its strategic response. The impact of this war is already being felt across the region and by the global economy, as the Axis of Resistance prepares for its next round of attacks…
Follow Marwa Osman on X, and check out her page on Telegram
SOURCE LINKS:
30 July 2026 - Arya Yadegaar on X: “IRGC announced Iranian missile struck the Muwaffaq al Salti Air Base, in Jordan, targeting & destroying 3 US F-35 fighter jets & damaging 3 others. The attack also killed several US officers & technicians.”
29 July 2026 - NBC: Trump ‘exasperated’ on Iran as top officials can’t agree on strategy
30 July 2026 - US denies Iranian claims to have destroyed F-35 fighter jets
30 July 2026 - Saudi economy contracts 4.8% in Q2, most in 6 years, as oil activity tumbles
29 July 2026 - Jordanians’ Rare Challenge to Their Leaders: Tell the U.S. to Leave
29 July 2026 - Intense Israeli explosions target the towns of Kfar Tebnit and Al-Taybeh, in southern Lebanon
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