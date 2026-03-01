Rachel Blevins

Iran Will WIN The War: Khamenei's MURDER Has UNITED Nation Against 'Epstein Class' –Mohammad Marandi

Mar 01, 2026

Tensions continue to soar in the Middle East, as Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps estimates that their attacks on U.S. Military bases in the region have caused over 500 casualties. The Pentagon, so far, has admitted to only three service members being killed.

This, as reports say President Trump is already seeking a ceasefire and Iran is refusing his proposal outright.

Prof. Seyed Mohammad Marandi, of the University of Tehran, noted that the people of Iran are united in the aftermath of the U.S.-Israeli murder of Iranian Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and that: “For Iranians, this is a war of survival. For Americans, this is a war of choice.”

