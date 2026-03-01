Iran Will WIN The War: Khamenei's MURDER Has UNITED Nation Against 'Epstein Class' –Mohammad Marandi

Tensions continue to soar in the Middle East, as Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps estimates that their attacks on U.S. Military bases in the region have caused over 500 casualties. The Pentagon, so far, has admitted to only three service members being killed.
This, as reports say President Trump is already seeking a ceasefire and Iran is refusing his proposal outright.
Prof. Seyed Mohammad Marandi, of the University of Tehran, noted that the people of Iran are united in the aftermath of the U.S.-Israeli murder of Iranian Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and that: “For Iranians, this is a war of survival. For Americans, this is a war of choice.”
Follow Prof. Marandi on X
SOURCE LINKS:
1 March 2026 - Iranian attacks on US bases in the Middle East have so far caused at least 560 casualties – IRGC
1 March 2026 - Trump is already seeking a ceasefire. Iran rejected the proposal outright.
28 Feb. 2026 - Statement from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps: “The most devastating offensive operation in the history of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s armed forces will begin toward the occupied territories and American terrorist bases in just moments.”
28 Feb. 2026 - Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said Ayatollah Khamenei was killed early Saturday morning at his office “while he was carrying out tasks.”
1 March 2026 - Ali Larijani on X: “To the countries of the region: We are not seeking to attack you. But when the bases located in your country are used against us, and when the United States carries out operations in the region relying on these forces, then we will target those bases. For these bases are not part of the land of those countries; rather, they are American soil.”
28 Feb. 2026 - Reuters: Prior to Iran attacks, CIA assessed Khamenei could be replaced by hardline IRGC elements if killed
28 Feb. 2026 - Shipping Traffic Through Strait of Hormuz Plummets After Attacks on Iran
Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’
Check out Episode 73: US Military Rushes F-22 RAPTORS, Refueling Tankers to ISRAEL Ahead of Attack on IRAN
You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709