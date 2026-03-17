Col. Wilkerson: IRAN SAVING ITS MOST DANGEROUS WEAPONS FOR THE END – US, ISRAEL NOT READY

We are on Day 18 of the illegal war of aggression waged against Iran by the U.S. and Israel, and Iran continues to fight back. With nearly 60 waves of retaliatory attacks, Iran has caused massive damage to U.S. Military sites, radar systems, refueling tankers and beyond… and President Trump is learning the hard way that there is no easy off-ramp in this war he chose to wage.
Col. Larry Wilkerson, former Chief of Staff to the U.S. Secretary of State, noted that Iran is likely saving its most dangerous weapons – its hypersonic ballistic missiles – for the end of this war, and that the U.S. and Israel are not remotely prepared for a prolonged conflict, as they are already running low on interceptor missiles… and Israel is becoming more of a “pariah,” in the eyes of the region, than ever before.
SOURCE LINKS:
17 March 2026 - Joe Kent on X: “After much reflection, I have decided to resign from my position as Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, effective today. I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.”
17 March 2026 - Israel claims killing of top Iranian official, Tehran reportedly strikes near Netanyahu’s office
17 March 2026 - ‘They hold the cards now’: Trump allies fear Iran is slipping beyond the president’s control
16 March 2026 - Iran Says US-Israeli Strikes Have Killed More Than 400 Women and Children
16 March 2026 - Israel Launches Ground Invasion of Lebanon
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Check out Episode 75: Trump Admin in CHAOS – Iran HOLDS THE CARDS with ATTACKS on U.S. Forces, OIL Blockade
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