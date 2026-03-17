Col. Wilkerson: IRAN SAVING ITS MOST DANGEROUS WEAPONS FOR THE END – US, ISRAEL NOT READY

We are on Day 18 of the illegal war of aggression waged against Iran by the U.S. and Israel, and Iran continues to fight back. With nearly 60 waves of retaliatory attacks, Iran has caused massive damage to U.S. Military sites, radar systems, refueling tankers and beyond… and President Trump is learning the hard way that there is no easy off-ramp in this war he chose to wage.

Col. Larry Wilkerson, former Chief of Staff to the U.S. Secretary of State, noted that Iran is likely saving its most dangerous weapons – its hypersonic ballistic missiles – for the end of this war, and that the U.S. and Israel are not remotely prepared for a prolonged conflict, as they are already running low on interceptor missiles… and Israel is becoming more of a “pariah,” in the eyes of the region, than ever before.

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