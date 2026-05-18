Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

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U.S. RUSHES AMMUNITION TO ISRAEL FOR ATTACK ON IRAN + YEMEN SHOOTS DOWN MQ-9 REAPER DRONE

Rachel Blevins's avatar
Rachel Blevins
May 18, 2026

Reports say that dozens of U.S. Military cargo planes carrying ammunition from bases in Germany have landed in Tel Aviv in the last 24 hours, with Israel’s Channel 13 describing the supplies as “part of preparations to resume the war on Iran.”

This, as President Trump is again threatening over 90 million Iranians with genocide if they don’t make a deal, claiming that “the Clock is Ticking.” But the U.S. response to Tehran’s proposal to end the conflict makes it clear that Washington is nowhere near ready to be done with its war on Iran.

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