U.S. RUSHES AMMUNITION TO ISRAEL FOR ATTACK ON IRAN + YEMEN SHOOTS DOWN MQ-9 REAPER DRONE

Reports say that dozens of U.S. Military cargo planes carrying ammunition from bases in Germany have landed in Tel Aviv in the last 24 hours, with Israel’s Channel 13 describing the supplies as “part of preparations to resume the war on Iran.”
This, as President Trump is again threatening over 90 million Iranians with genocide if they don’t make a deal, claiming that “the Clock is Ticking.” But the U.S. response to Tehran’s proposal to end the conflict makes it clear that Washington is nowhere near ready to be done with its war on Iran.
SOURCE LINKS:
18 May 2026 - Dozens of planes carrying ammunition from US bases in Germany have landed in Israel, Channel 13 reports
17 May 2026 - Trump on Truth Social: “For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won’t be anything left of them. TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE!”
17 May 2026 - Axios: Trump is expected to meet Tuesday with his national security team to discuss possible military options
17 May 2026 - Fars News Agency reports that Washington has presented five conditions in response to Iran’s proposal and its own preconditions
18 May 2026 - Iran sends revised 14-point proposal to Washington through Pakistan to end war
17 May 2026 - Circulating documentation and reports indicate that a US MQ-9 drone was shot down over Marib Governorate in Yemen
18 May 2026 - Yemen’s Houthis shot down US drone in Marib: report
17 May 2026 - AryJeay on X: “The UAE says 3 drones “from the west” entered its territory and one drone struck the electrical generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, in the Al Dhafra Region. West region can mean Saudi Arabia, Iraq, or Yemen.”
16 May 2026 - The Hormuz Letter on X: “A massive explosion has been reported near Sdot Micha Air Base in Beit Shemesh, Israel’s reported missile and nuclear storage site, with residents hearing a loud blast. Kan News claims it was a ‘controlled explosion’ at a civilian factory.”
17 May 2026 - Saudi Arabia’s Defense Ministry says three drones entering the kingdom’s airspace from Iraq were intercepted and destroyed
17 May 2026 - Iran’s Channel 3 female presenter just went on live TV holding a gun
16 May 2026 - Iranian TV goes FULL RIFLE LESSON on air
15 May 2026 - AryJeay on X: “They are teaching how to handle a gun on Iran’s national TV. This could mean that Iran is expecting a ground war and is therefore teaching the general population the basics.”
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