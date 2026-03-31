U.S. RUNNING OUT OF TARGETS, TERRORIZING CIVILIANS AS IRAN DECIMATES MILITARY SITES | Setareh Sadeqi

The U.S. and Israel are continuing to terrorize the Iranian people for refusing to overthrow their government and embrace their oppressors. Recent bombings have targeted residential neighborhoods, religious sites, schools, hospitals and cancer treatment centers, etc. An endless list of war crimes “made in the USA.”
Dr. Setareh Sadeqi, of the University of Tehran, noted that overnight bombings in her city of Isfahan likely used 2,000 lb. “Bunker Buster” bombs that both terrorized the civilians and targeted the same sites of the U.S. and Israel have tried to hit before, as they seem to be “running out of targets.”
She also said the Iranian are continuing about their daily lives in every way possible, in yet another form of resistance, as they continue to stand for their nation in nightly rallies that see million of people taking to the streets.
Follow Setareh Sadeqi on X
SOURCE LINKS:
31 March 2026 - Setareh Sadeqi on X: “US reportedly dropped 2000lb bunker busters on Isfahan . That’s our new alarm clock at 2-3 am.”
31 March 2026 - Setareh Sadeqi on X: “Iranians bid farewell to their compatriot Avans Simonian, an Armenian Iranian killed by the US & Zionist terrorist regime’s carpet bombing of the city. Iranians came to Saint Mary Church hours after the city was heavily bombed once again by Epstein regime, to attend the funeral.”
31 March 2026 - WSJ: Trump Tells Aides He’s Willing to End War Without Reopening Hormuz
31 March 2026 - Trump on Truth Social: “All of those countries that can’t get jet fuel because of the Strait of Hormuz, like the United Kingdom, which refused to get involved in the decapitation of Iran, I have a suggestion for you: Number 1, buy from the U.S., we have plenty, and Number 2, build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT.”
30 March 2026 - US used new ballistic missile in strike that killed teens in Iran sports hall
31 March 2026 - Cancer drug facility, religious site hit in Israeli-US strikes on Iran
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