U.S. RUNNING OUT OF TARGETS, TERRORIZING CIVILIANS AS IRAN DECIMATES MILITARY SITES | Setareh Sadeqi

The U.S. and Israel are continuing to terrorize the Iranian people for refusing to overthrow their government and embrace their oppressors. Recent bombings have targeted residential neighborhoods, religious sites, schools, hospitals and cancer treatment centers, etc. An endless list of war crimes “made in the USA.”

Dr. Setareh Sadeqi, of the University of Tehran, noted that overnight bombings in her city of Isfahan likely used 2,000 lb. “Bunker Buster” bombs that both terrorized the civilians and targeted the same sites of the U.S. and Israel have tried to hit before, as they seem to be “running out of targets.”

She also said the Iranian are continuing about their daily lives in every way possible, in yet another form of resistance, as they continue to stand for their nation in nightly rallies that see million of people taking to the streets.



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