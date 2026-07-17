Iran War an 'ABJECT HUMILIATION' for the U.S. Military | Lt. Col. Daniel Davis

While reports say that President Trump is considering escalating the illegal U.S. war of aggression against Iran by attempting “the potential seizure of Kharg Island and other territory along the Strait of Hormuz using U.S. troops,” all signs point to the fact that it would end in catastrophe for the U.S.

Lt. Col. Daniel Davis, a U.S. Combat Veteran and National Security Analyst, noted that the war in Iran has been an “abject humiliation” for the U.S. Military, which is at its most “incompetent” point in its history. Any attempt at a ground invasion would lead to failure, and send thousands of American soldiers home in body bags.

Follow Daniel Davis on X, and check out the Daniel Davis Deep Dive on YouTube

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