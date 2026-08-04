U.S. DESPERATE for Talks as Iran CEMENTS Hormuz Control | Esteban Carrillo

Amid reports that the U.S. Army has used up “virtually ALL” of its stockpile of long-range ATACMS and Precision Strike Missiles in the last five months of war on Iran, the Trump Admin is suddenly back to selling the claim that Washington and Tehran are on the verge of a deal.
Journalist Esteban Carrillo, Co-Host of the Cradle News Round-Up, noted that it should come as no surprise that the U.S. is “fabricating” talks, because the Trump Admin is caught in a “catch-22” where they can’t win this war, but they also can’t seem to admit their loss and walk away from it.
Follow Esteban Carrillo on X, and Subscribe to The Cradle on YouTube
SOURCE LINKS:
4 Aug. 2026 - US Treasury chief claims Washington & Tehran could reach deal to open Strait of Hormuz by Wednesday
4 Aug. 2026 -Qatar reports efforts to return to US-Iran negotiations ongoing
4 Aug. 2026 - Reuters: US has used ‘virtually all’ of its long-range precision missiles during Iran war
3 Aug. 2026 - NYT: An Emerging Deal Could Cement Iran’s Control of Strait of Hormuz
2 Aug. 2026 - CNN: US military asks troops for ‘creative and unconventional’ ideas to punish Iran
4 Aug. 2026 - Yemen’s Houthis say they hit Saudi target at Najran airport
1 Aug. 2026 - Axios: MBS raises concerns over Trump’s plans for massive Iran strikes
4 Aug. 2026 - Lebanon, Israel hold 7th round of talks as Beirut proposes mechanism to verify Israeli withdrawal
Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’
Check out Episode 93: ENDLESS WAR: Saudi Arabia Preps Yemen Assault + US-Israel Plot Iran Blockade
You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709