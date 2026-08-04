U.S. DESPERATE for Talks as Iran CEMENTS Hormuz Control | Esteban Carrillo

Amid reports that the U.S. Army has used up “virtually ALL” of its stockpile of long-range ATACMS and Precision Strike Missiles in the last five months of war on Iran, the Trump Admin is suddenly back to selling the claim that Washington and Tehran are on the verge of a deal.

Journalist Esteban Carrillo, Co-Host of the Cradle News Round-Up, noted that it should come as no surprise that the U.S. is “fabricating” talks, because the Trump Admin is caught in a “catch-22” where they can’t win this war, but they also can’t seem to admit their loss and walk away from it.



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