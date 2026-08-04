Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

U.S. DESPERATE for Talks as Iran CEMENTS Hormuz Control | Esteban Carrillo

Rachel Blevins's avatar
Rachel Blevins

Amid reports that the U.S. Army has used up “virtually ALL” of its stockpile of long-range ATACMS and Precision Strike Missiles in the last five months of war on Iran, the Trump Admin is suddenly back to selling the claim that Washington and Tehran are on the verge of a deal.

Journalist Esteban Carrillo, Co-Host of the Cradle News Round-Up, noted that it should come as no surprise that the U.S. is “fabricating” talks, because the Trump Admin is caught in a “catch-22” where they can’t win this war, but they also can’t seem to admit their loss and walk away from it.

Follow Esteban Carrillo on X, and Subscribe to The Cradle on YouTube

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins

Check out Episode 93: ENDLESS WAR: Saudi Arabia Preps Yemen Assault + US-Israel Plot Iran Blockade

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rachel Blevins · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture