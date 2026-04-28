IRAN HAS THE CARDS: NEXT U.S. ATTACK WILL FAIL | Ehsan Safarnejad

President Trump claims Iran is informing him that they are in a “State of Collapse,” and begging the U.S. to “open” the Strait of Hormuz by lifting its blockade on Iranian ports. But if you follow what Iranian officials are saying… the opposite is true.
Iran-based Geopolitical Analyst Ehsan Safarnejad noted that the Trump Admin’s desperation is becoming increasingly evident as they amass the largest U.S. Military buildup in the Middle East since the 2003 invasion of Iraq.
He pointed to the fact that even if the U.S. attempts another bombing campaign or ground invasion against Iran, it won’t accomplish anything meaningful. And Iran’s retaliation will cause infinitely more pain for the region and the global economy.
Follow Ehsan Safarnejad on X, and check out his channel on YouTube
SOURCE LINKS:
28 April 2026 - Trump on Truth Social: “Iran has just informed us that they are in a ‘State of Collapse.’ They want us to ‘Open the Hormuz Strait,’ as soon as possible, as they try to figure out their leadership situation (Which I believe they will be able to do!)”
28 April 2026 - U.S. oil hovers near $100 on report Trump dissatisfied with Iran’s proposal to open Hormuz
28 April 2026 - ‘There’s a day of reckoning coming’: Energy experts expect another spike at the pump
28 April 2026 - Axios: Iran may have oil options to drag things out
27 April 2026 - Iranian foreign minister meets with Putin in Russia: As it happened
26 April 2026 - The head of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security Commission: Israel still needs to be punished
Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’
Check out Episode 81: IRAN RELEASES ATTACK MAP AS US, ISRAEL PREP NEXT STRIKE
You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709