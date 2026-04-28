IRAN HAS THE CARDS: NEXT U.S. ATTACK WILL FAIL | Ehsan Safarnejad

President Trump claims Iran is informing him that they are in a “State of Collapse,” and begging the U.S. to “open” the Strait of Hormuz by lifting its blockade on Iranian ports. But if you follow what Iranian officials are saying… the opposite is true.

Iran-based Geopolitical Analyst Ehsan Safarnejad noted that the Trump Admin’s desperation is becoming increasingly evident as they amass the largest U.S. Military buildup in the Middle East since the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

He pointed to the fact that even if the U.S. attempts another bombing campaign or ground invasion against Iran, it won’t accomplish anything meaningful. And Iran’s retaliation will cause infinitely more pain for the region and the global economy.



Follow Ehsan Safarnejad on X, and check out his channel on YouTube

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