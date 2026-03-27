IRAN DESTROYS 13 US BASES, REINFORCES KHARG ISLAND FOR GROUND INVASION | Mark Sleboda

Reports say the Pentagon is planning to send another 10,000 ground troops to the Middle East, as President Trump again extends his own deadline for Iran to fully open the Strait of Hormuz—this time, until April 6. This, as reports are starting to admit that the damage Iran has inflicted is severe, and includes making 13 U.S. Military bases in the region “uninhabitable.”

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that if the U.S. does move forward with a ground invasion, whether that’s targeting Iran’s coastline along the Strait or attempting to seize Kharg Island, it will “disastrous,” and nowhere near worth the price American troops will be forced to pay.

Follow Mark Sleboda on X, and check out his page on Substack, and support his work on Boosty

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 76: U.S. PREPARES FOR GROUND TROOPS IN IRAN, KHARG ISLAND + NATO FORCES FLEE IRAQ

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709