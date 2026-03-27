IRAN DESTROYS 13 US BASES, REINFORCES KHARG ISLAND FOR GROUND INVASION | Mark Sleboda

Reports say the Pentagon is planning to send another 10,000 ground troops to the Middle East, as President Trump again extends his own deadline for Iran to fully open the Strait of Hormuz—this time, until April 6. This, as reports are starting to admit that the damage Iran has inflicted is severe, and includes making 13 U.S. Military bases in the region “uninhabitable.”
International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that if the U.S. does move forward with a ground invasion, whether that’s targeting Iran’s coastline along the Strait or attempting to seize Kharg Island, it will “disastrous,” and nowhere near worth the price American troops will be forced to pay.
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SOURCE LINKS:
25 March 2026 - Iran building up defenses of Kharg Island to protect against potential US ground attack
25 March 2026 - NYT: Iran’s Attacks Force U.S. Troops to Work Remotely
25 March 2026 - Iran’s Harder-to-Hunt Long-Range Missiles Taking Greater Toll
26 March 2026 - Pentagon considers diverting Ukraine military aid to the Middle East
26 March 2026 - Trump is baffled that Iran won’t end the war he started
26 March 2026 - Trump considers sending another 10,000 ground troops to the Middle East
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