U.S. TO DEPLOY 82ND AIRBORNE DIVISION, AS MARINES EN ROUTE + IRAN'S MISSILES POUND TEL AVIV, HAIFA

Reports say the Pentagon is preparing to deploy a brigade combat team of around 3,000 soldiers from the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East “to support operations against Iran.” This, as thousands of U.S. Marines are already en route, and set to arrive at Central Command on Friday, which just happens to be Trump’s latest deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz.
But Iran is NOT backing down, as it launched the 79th wave of attacks in its strategic response to the U.S. and Israel’s war of aggression on Tuesday, with targets that included the Rafael weapons industries in Haifa, Israeli Aerospace Industries near Ben Gurion Airport, and refueling aircraft at the airport.
SOURCE LINKS:
24 March 2026 - The Cradle on X: “Iran’s Armed Forces announced that, since early this morning, they carried out drone attacks targeting the Rafael weapons industries in Haifa, Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI) near Ben Gurion Airport, and refueling aircraft at the airport, describing the sites as key components of Israel’s defense manufacturing sector, including systems such as Iron Dome and David’s Sling.”
24 March 2026 - The Cradle on X: “The Tel Aviv municipality reports that the latest Iranian missile salvo caused severe damage to 12 buildings and nine vehicles.”
24 March 2026 - Elijah Magnier on X: “The IRGC has threatened to hit Israel ‘without restraint’ if it targets civilians in Lebanon and Gaza.”
23 March 2026 - Israeli minister calls for annexation of southern Lebanon
24 March 2026 - Iran warns any strike on infrastructure to leave US forces ‘paralyzed’, sunk
23 March 2026 - Thousands of Marines to Arrive in Centcom the Same Day as Trump’s Iran Deadline
24 March 2026 - Pentagon Officials Weigh Deployment of Airborne Troops for Iran War
24 March 2026 - Reuters: Iran’s negotiating position has hardened significantly since the war began, with Iran’s IRGC playing an increasingly influential role in decision-making
24 March 2026 - Press TV on X: “Message from the Spokesperson of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters in Arabic: We are not fighting only for our country, but we are also fighting in defense of the oppressed Islamic Ummah and the people of Palestine.”
24 March 2026 - Saudi Leader Is Said to Push Trump to Continue Iran War in Recent Calls
23 March 2026 - Gulf States Edge Toward Joining Fight Against Iran
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