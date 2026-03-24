U.S. TO DEPLOY 82ND AIRBORNE DIVISION, AS MARINES EN ROUTE + IRAN'S MISSILES POUND TEL AVIV, HAIFA

Reports say the Pentagon is preparing to deploy a brigade combat team of around 3,000 soldiers from the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East “to support operations against Iran.” This, as thousands of U.S. Marines are already en route, and set to arrive at Central Command on Friday, which just happens to be Trump’s latest deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz.

But Iran is NOT backing down, as it launched the 79th wave of attacks in its strategic response to the U.S. and Israel’s war of aggression on Tuesday, with targets that included the Rafael weapons industries in Haifa, Israeli Aerospace Industries near Ben Gurion Airport, and refueling aircraft at the airport.

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