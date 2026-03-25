IRAN WAR IS THE END OF THE PETRODOLLAR – GULF STATES, EUROPE IN CRISIS | Prof. Richard Wolff

The global economy is starting to panic, as the war in Iran is not only a military war, but an economic war... and everything from Iran's restrictions on the Strait of Hormuz, to the various attacks on energy infrastructure across West Asia, as the U.S. and Israel have continued to escalate the conflict, has put the world's supply of oil, gas, fertilizer, etc. in a dire position.
Prof. Richard Wolff, an American Economist and founder of Democracy at Work, noted that the Petrodollar as we know it is OVER with the War in Iran, because the Gulf states are learning the hard way that they can no longer rely on the U.S.
He also predicted it will be the start of a major shift away from reliance on oil and gas, and towards new partnerships, as countries like Russia and China continue to stand with Iran, and U.S. allies from Europe to Asia, feel the pain of this war.
Follow Prof. Wolff on X, and check out his latest book ‘Understanding Capitalism’
SOURCE LINKS:
24 March 2026 - Iran war starts to hit global economy, business surveys show
21 March 2026 - NYT: The Strait of Hormuz Was Supposed to Be Too Big to Fail
23 March 2026 - Oil execs warn of long-term damage from Iran war as US downplays crisis
24 March 2026 - QatarEnergy says it needs to declare force majeure on some LNG contracts
23 March 2026 - Strait of Hormuz crisis threatens world fertilizer supply chain
25 March 2026 - US Recession Risks Begin to Rise as War Dims Economic Outlook
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