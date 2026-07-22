IRAN WAR Could Trigger GLOBAL CRISIS with Red Sea SHUTDOWN | Col. Larry Wilkerson

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth put the price tag for the U.S. war on Iran at $37.5 BILLION, as he testified before Congress on Tuesday, requesting another $87.6 billion in supplemental funding. But while the price tag for the war continues to grow, reports say the Pentagon hasn’t been honest with the White House about how bad the outlook is for the U.S.

Col. Larry Wilkerson, former Chief of Staff to the U.S. Secretary of State, noted that Iran’s leverage extends far and wide both economically and militarily. Whereas the U.S. is in an increasingly dire situation, and any way it chooses to continue this war will lead to mounting consequences for both the region and the global economy.

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