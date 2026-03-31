IRAN WAR EXPOSES THE EMPIRE’S DECLINE AS U.S. LOSES ITS STRANGLEHOLD OVER WEST ASIA | Danny Haiphong

The U.S. Empire is in crisis, as the Trump Admin finds itself unable to control the war it launched against Iran, and the idea of U.S. dominance in West Asia falls apart... almost as quickly as the 13 military bases Iran's attacks have rendered "uninhabitable" in the last month.
Journalist and Geopolitical Analyst Danny Haiphong noted that the war in Iran is exposing the decline of the U.S. empire, as Washington is in no place to try to repair the damage done to its military bases, or the damage done to the Petrodollar, as the Gulf Monarchies learn the hard way that "U.S. military protection" is a myth, and as Iran exercises full control over the Strait of Hormuz.
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SOURCE LINKS:
31 March 2026 - WSJ: Trump Tells Aides He’s Willing to End War Without Reopening Hormuz
31 March 2026 - Trump on Truth Social: “All of those countries that can’t get jet fuel because of the Strait of Hormuz, like the United Kingdom, which refused to get involved in the decapitation of Iran, I have a suggestion for you: Number 1, buy from the U.S., we have plenty, and Number 2, build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT.”
31 March 2026 - Gas prices eclipse $4 a gallon in the US, the highest since 2022
31 March 2026 - Oil price jumps to $118 a barrel after Trump comments; cost of filling up family car with diesel passes £100
31 March 2026 - Sanctioned Russian tanker docks in Cuba after US allows passage despite energy blockade
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Check out Episode 77: IRAN’S MISSILE CAPABILITIES REMAIN RESILIENT AS US, ISRAELI ATTACKS FAIL
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