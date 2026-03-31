IRAN WAR EXPOSES THE EMPIRE’S DECLINE AS U.S. LOSES ITS STRANGLEHOLD OVER WEST ASIA | Danny Haiphong

The U.S. Empire is in crisis, as the Trump Admin finds itself unable to control the war it launched against Iran, and the idea of U.S. dominance in West Asia falls apart... almost as quickly as the 13 military bases Iran's attacks have rendered "uninhabitable" in the last month.



Journalist and Geopolitical Analyst Danny Haiphong noted that the war in Iran is exposing the decline of the U.S. empire, as Washington is in no place to try to repair the damage done to its military bases, or the damage done to the Petrodollar, as the Gulf Monarchies learn the hard way that "U.S. military protection" is a myth, and as Iran exercises full control over the Strait of Hormuz.



Follow Danny Haiphong on X, and check out his channel on YouTube

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Check out Episode 77: IRAN’S MISSILE CAPABILITIES REMAIN RESILIENT AS US, ISRAELI ATTACKS FAIL

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